The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> September 30, 2020

Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Mehra, Raj
Raj Mehra, Ph.D., is Chairman and CEO of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. Prior to founding Seelos, Dr. Mehra spent nine years at Auriga USA, LLC as a managing director focused on private and public equity investments in global health care companies. Prior to Auriga, Dr. Mehra was the sector head for health care equity investments at Bennett Lawrence Management, LLC in New York. He also founded and managed a long/short equity hedge fund at Weiss, Peck & Greer LLC. Dr. Mehra started his career as an investment professional at Cowen Asset Management, LLC. Dr. Mehra holds M.S., M.Phil., Ph.D., J.D. and MBA degrees from Columbia University in New York. He is also a graduate of Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, where he was ranked first in his class. Profile
Word count: 2,858

TWST: Could you please introduce yourself?

Dr. Mehra: My name is Raj Mehra. I am the Founder and CEO and Chairman of Seelos

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Boomer Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH)
Interview with the President and CEO: EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)
Interview with the CEO and Executive Director: Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Using a Long-Term Perspective to Build Portfolios of Solid Businesses
Looking for Companies with Network Effects and Enduring Pricing Power
Considering an Investment’s Downside Risk First
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Smaller Companies Filling the Void in Neuroscience Drug Development
Midcap and Small-Cap Biopharma Opportunities a Better Way to Go in 2021
Seeing a Bifurcation of Therapeutic Focus in the Oncology Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 