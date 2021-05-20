The Wall Street Transcript
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> May 20, 2021

Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Sugarman, Jay
Jay Sugarman has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) — the manager of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) — since October 2016, and has served as a director of iStar since 1996 and its Chief Executive Officer since 1997. Prior to forming iStar and its predecessors, Mr. Sugarman managed private investment funds on behalf of the Burden family (a branch of the Vanderbilt family) and the Ziff family. Mr. Sugarman received his undergraduate degree summa cum laude from Princeton University, where he was nominated for valedictorian and received the Paul Volcker Award in Economics, and his MBA with high distinction from Harvard Business School, graduating as a Baker Scholar and recipient of the school’s academic prizes for both finance and marketing. Profile
TWST: A good place to start would be with a refresher on Safehold — how and why the company was launched, and perhaps any important milestones over the last three years,

