The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> CEO Interviews >> October 22, 2020

Interview with the Chairman and CEO: HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

Mendelson, Larry
Larry Mendelson has been HEICO Corporation’s Chairman of the board since December 1990 and has been Chief Executive Officer since February 1990. He had been President from September 1991 through September 2009. Mr. Mendelson has been a member of the board of governors of the Aerospace Industries Association — AIA — in Washington, D.C., of which HEICO is a member. He is the former Chairman of the board of trustees, former Chairman of the executive committee and a current member of the Society of Mount Sinai Founders of Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida. In addition, Mr. Mendelson is a trustee emeritus of Columbia University in the city of New York, where he previously was trustee and Chairman of the trustees’ audit committee. Mr. Mendelson is a certified public accountant. Profile
Word count: 3,672

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the company?

Mr. Mendelson: HEICO is a company that's primarily focused on strong cash flow.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)
Interview with the CEO: American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)
Interview with the President and CEO: MakerBot Industries, LLC
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Taking a More Conservative Position to Protect Assets
Using a Long-Term Perspective to Build Portfolios of Solid Businesses
Looking for Companies with Network Effects and Enduring Pricing Power
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Manufacturers Benefit from Waves of Innovation
Aerospace and Defense Is a Tale of Two Cities in the Current Environment
Industrial Sector Expected to Have Three or Four Tailwinds in 2021
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 