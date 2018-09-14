Interview with the CFO: Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB)

Stuart Paynter is Chief Financial Officer of Oxford BioMedica plc. Mr. Paynter joined Oxford BioMedica and the board in August 2017. He has 16 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical and health care sectors. He qualified as a chartered accountant with Haines Watts before moving to EDS. He subsequently joined Steris and worked in a variety of roles within the health care and life sciences divisions, prior to becoming the European Finance Director. He then moved to Shire pharmaceuticals where he became the senior director of finance business partnering for all business outside of the U.S. He then moved to a corporate finance role before becoming the global head of internal audit. Prior to joining Oxford BioMedica, he was head of finance business partnering at De La Rue plc. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and has a B.S. with honors in physics from Imperial College London. Profile

Word count: 3,519

TWST: How would you best characterize the company today?

Mr. Paynter: Oxford BioMedica is one of the world’s leading gene and cell therapy