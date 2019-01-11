Interview with the CFO: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Andrew J. Micheletti is Chief Financial Officer of Axos Financial, Inc. Mr. Micheletti has been CFO with the bank since 2001. Before that, he was Vice President of Finance for TeleSpectrum Worldwide Inc., an international provider of outsourced telephone and internet services to large companies in a variety of businesses, including financial services, wireless telephone service, government and internet-related services. From 1990 to 1997, he was Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of LPL Financial Services, an independent contractor securities broker/dealer with offices throughout the United States. Prior to joining LPL Financial Services, Mr. Micheletti was Vice President, Controller and Vice President, Financial Reporting for Imperial Savings Association, a publicly traded $10 billion savings and loan. He also held several positions with Deloitte & Touche LLP as an auditor from 1980 to 1985. Mr. Micheletti is licensed as a CPA — inactive — in the state of California and has held various NASD securities licenses. He holds a B.S. from San Diego State University. Profile

Word count: 2,621

TWST: Let me start off by asking you about why the bank underwent a rebranding last October.

Mr. Micheletti: The rebranding was really done in