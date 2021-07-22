The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> July 22, 2021

Interview with the CFO: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Micheletti, Andrew J.
Andrew J. Micheletti is Chief Financial Officer at Axos Financial. Earlier, he was Vice President of Finance for TeleSpectrum Worldwide Inc., an international provider of outsourced telephone and internet services to large companies. Previously, he was Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Linsco/Private Ledger Corp., an independent contractor securities broker/dealer. Before that he was an executive at Imperial Savings Association and worked for Deloitte & Touche. He is a graduate of San Diego State University. Profile
Word count: 2,832

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Mr. Micheletti: Sure. Axos Financial is the holding company for Axos Bank and Axos Clearing and

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)
Interview with the CFO: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)
Interview with the CEO: Sensus Health Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Rising Bank Stocks: Waiting for Reality to Catch Up with Expectations
Betting on Robust Growth to Boost Industrials, Financials, Energy Stocks
Hard Asset Companies Better Positioned to Weather Inflation
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Regional Banks Offer Attractive Dividend Yields, Low Multiples
Analyst Says Banks Are Still Undervalued Relative to the S&P 500
Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of Digital and At-Home Medical Devices
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 