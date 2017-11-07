Interview with the CFO and the Chief Business Officer: Nuevolution AB (NUE.ST)

Henrik Damkjaer Simonsen is Chief Financial Officer of Nuevolution AB. Mr. Simonsen joined Nuevolution in August 2015. He has extensive experience as an analyst of pharmaceutical and biotech companies, experience in IPOs of life science companies in Denmark, Sweden, the U.K. and Belgium, and M&A experience from transactions with Nordic life science companies. His most recent position was at SEB, where he was a director, responsible for life science, in SEB Corporate Finance. Prior to that, he was a senior analyst at SEB Equities from 2004 to 2011. From 1990 to 2004, he was an equity analyst and senior equity analyst at Nordea Securities. Mr. Simonsen received his M.S. in economics from the University of Copenhagen. Profile Ton Berkien is Chief Business Officer of Nuevolution AB. Mr. Berkien joined the company in 2014. He has extensive experience in business development, market intelligence and corporate finance. His most recent position was at Takeda/Nycomed, where he was acting Head of Corporate Development/M&A, responsible for several M&A transactions in the U.S. and Europe as well as in various emerging growth markets like China, Brazil, India and Colombia. Prior to Takeda, he held a similar position at Nycomed Pharmaceuticals. From 2003 to 2007, Mr. Berkien was Director of Competitive Intelligence at Ferring Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for CI project management in both the R&D and commercial organization. Earlier, Mr. Berkien held senior manager positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Rijnconsult, KPMG and Gilde Investment Management. Mr. Berkien has a B.A. degree in economics from the Saxion University of Applied Science in Holland and an LSid from PwC/Harvard Business School/IMD. Profile

Mr. Berkien: Nuevolution has a technology in-house that we basically have developed since the