Interview with the Chairman, the CFO and the CEO: National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD)

Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> March 2, 2017
TWST: If you would, let's start by introducing National Holdings to our readers. Tell us a bit about the company's history and give us a snapshot of the overall business
Michael A. Mullen is the Chief Executive Officer of National Holdings Corporation. In addition, he is Chairman of the board to National Securities Corporation, National Asset Management Inc., vFinance Investments, National Insurance Corporation and Gilman Ciocia Tax & Financial Planning. Mr. Mullen began his career in 1986. He built his business with a focus of investing in biotechnology companies. Over more than 25 years, Mr. Mullen has led or participated in over 100 banking transactions that have raised in excess of $1 billion of capital for biotechnology companies. Profile
Glenn C. Worman is the Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of National Holdings Corporation. Previous to National, Mr. Worman held various senior financial positions at ICAP plc, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch. His experience in the industry at these firms includes positions in corporate finance, global fixed income and equity trading finance, wealth management, investment management and inter-dealer broker finance. Profile
David C. Levine is the Chief Executive Officer of National Securities Corp., member FINRA, SIPC, and National Asset Management, Inc., an SEC registered investment adviser. Previously, Mr. Levine served as the National Sales Manager for one of the industry’s fastest-growing independent broker/dealers. Mr. Levine also held a senior position at an independent broker/dealer that was successfully sold to New England Financial, a division of MetLife. Additionally, during his career, Mr. Levine has worked for a multibillion asset management firm and a top-five U.S. banking institution. Mr. Levine graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in economics and earned his MBA in finance at the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at NYU. Profile