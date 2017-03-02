The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> March 2, 2017

Interview with the Chairman, the CFO and the CEO: National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD)

Michael A. Mullen is the Chief Executive Officer of National Holdings Corporation. In addition, he is Chairman of the board to National Securities Corporation, National Asset Management Inc., vFinance Investments, National Insurance Corporation and Gilman Ciocia Tax & Financial Planning. Mr. Mullen began his career in 1986. He built his business with a focus of investing in biotechnology companies. Over more than 25 years, Mr. Mullen has led or participated in over 100 banking transactions that have raised in excess of $1 billion of capital for biotechnology companies. Profile
Glenn C. Worman is the Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of National Holdings Corporation. Previous to National, Mr. Worman held various senior financial positions at ICAP plc, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch. His experience in the industry at these firms includes positions in corporate finance, global fixed income and equity trading finance, wealth management, investment management and inter-dealer broker finance. Profile
David C. Levine is the Chief Executive Officer of National Securities Corp., member FINRA, SIPC, and National Asset Management, Inc., an SEC registered investment adviser. Previously, Mr. Levine served as the National Sales Manager for one of the industry’s fastest-growing independent broker/dealers. Mr. Levine also held a senior position at an independent broker/dealer that was successfully sold to New England Financial, a division of MetLife. Additionally, during his career, Mr. Levine has worked for a multibillion asset management firm and a top-five U.S. banking institution. Mr. Levine graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in economics and earned his MBA in finance at the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at NYU. Profile
TWST: If you would, let's start by introducing National Holdings to our readers. Tell us a bit about the company's history and give us a snapshot of the overall business
Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, the CFO and the CEO: National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD)
Interview with the Wholesale Banking Executive: SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking for Long-Term Structural Growth Stories
Finding Macro Opportunities in Emerging and Frontier Markets
Investing in Equities with an All-Cap Value Approach
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Matching Psychology with Reality in the Banking Sector
Individual Bank Performance as Important as Macro Environment
Asset Management Space Contends with Regulatory Issues and Passive Product Trends
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This