Interview with the CEO: Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Mahbod Nia is Veris Residential’s Chief Executive Officer and has served as a member of the board of directors since June 2020. Mr. Nia has more than 20 years of real estate industry experience across multifamily and office investment, management, financing and advisory roles. Before joining Veris Residential, he was CEO of NorthStar Realty Europe Corp., where he served as a member of NRE’s investment committee and board of directors. During his tenure at NRE, Mr. Nia led the strategic transformation that drove per-share NAV growth of over 40% through a series of value enhancing property level and corporate initiatives, culminating in the successful sale of NRE to AXA Investment Managers. In parallel, he also served as Managing Director, Head of European Investments of NorthStar Asset Management Group (subsequently Colony Capital), where he worked to establish the company’s European investment platform, rapidly growing it to $2.6 billion in assets under management across nine countries and five asset classes before spinning the platform off to create NRE in 2015. Previously, Mr. Nia held various positions within real estate groups at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup Inc. He holds a degree in Economics for Business from the University of Westminster (UK) and a master’s degree in Economics & Finance from the University of Warwick (UK). Profile

Word count: 3,476

TWST: I know the roots of Veris Residential are in another REIT of many years, Mack-Cali, but that you have a very different focus now. Would you tell our readers about