Interview with the CEO: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Cary Bounds is Chief Executive Officer and Director at VAALCO Energy, Inc. Earlier, he was Chief Operating Officer at VAALCO. Previously, Mr. Bounds held a variety of technical and management positions of increasing responsibility with major energy companies as well as independent E&P companies. Earlier at Noble Energy Equatorial Guinea Limited, Mr. Bounds was a Vice President. He was also North Sea Country Manager from April 2010 until May 2013. Prior to Noble, Mr. Bounds was the Engineering and Planning Manager, Worldwide for Terralliance Technologies, Inc. and was their Country Manager in Mozambique from 2007 to 2010. Mr. Bounds was with SM Energy from 2004 to 2007 and was Engineering Manager for their Gulf Coast and Permian regions. Mr. Bounds spent five years with Dominion E&P serving in corporate development, planning and reservoir engineering positions. Mr. Bounds began his career with ConocoPhillips in 1991 where he held a variety of reservoir and production engineering positions in U.S. onshore regions. Mr. Bounds received a B.S. degree in petroleum engineering from Texas A&M University. Profile

Word count: 3,189

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Mr. Bounds: Yes, thank you. VAALCO Energy is an exploration and production company focused on West