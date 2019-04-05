The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> CEO Interviews >> April 5, 2019

Interview with the CEO: The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

Cook, Geoffrey
Geoffrey Cook has been Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) since March 11, 2013. Since November 10, 2011, he was Director and Chief Operating Officer of the company, appointed in connection with the merger of Quepasa and myYearbook. Mr. Cook co-founded myYearbook, where he served as Chief Executive Officer from 2005 until the merger in 2011. During his tenure at myYearbook, Mr. Cook grew myYearbook to profitability and more than $30 million revenue with 100 employees. He previously founded EssayEdge and ResumeEdge while a student at Harvard University in 1997 and sold them to The Thomson Corporation in 2002. Profile
Word count: 2,233

TWST: Let's start by introducing readers to The Meet Group with a snapshot of the company's history and any important milestones along the way.

Mr.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chief Strategy Officer: Grown Rogue International Inc. (CNSX:GRIN)
Interview with the CFO: CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST)
Interview with the President and CEO: Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Combining ESG Characteristics with Traditional Financial Analysis
Finding Interesting Opportunities in Enterprise Software
Positioning Investments for a Late-Cycle Economic Environment
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Growing Investor Interest in the Cannabis Sector
Biosynthetic Cannabinoids Poised to Be a Big Disruptor in the Cannabis Space
Restaurants Should Look to Grow Both Off-Premise and In-Restaurant Business
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 