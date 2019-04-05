Interview with the CEO: The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

Geoffrey Cook has been Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) since March 11, 2013. Since November 10, 2011, he was Director and Chief Operating Officer of the company, appointed in connection with the merger of Quepasa and myYearbook. Mr. Cook co-founded myYearbook, where he served as Chief Executive Officer from 2005 until the merger in 2011. During his tenure at myYearbook, Mr. Cook grew myYearbook to profitability and more than $30 million revenue with 100 employees. He previously founded EssayEdge and ResumeEdge while a student at Harvard University in 1997 and sold them to The Thomson Corporation in 2002. Profile

Word count: 2,233

TWST: Let's start by introducing readers to The Meet Group with a snapshot of the company's history and any important milestones along the way.

Mr.