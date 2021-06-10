The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> June 10, 2021

Interview with the CEO: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Jasinski, Larry
Larry Jasinski has served as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. board since February 2012. From 2005 until 2012, Mr. Jasinski served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Soteira, Inc., a company engaged in development and commercialization of products used to treat individuals with vertebral compression fractures, which was acquired by Globus Medical in 2012. From 2001 to 2005, Mr. Jasinski was President and Chief Executive Officer of Cortek, Inc., a company that developed next-generation treatments for degenerative disc disease, which was acquired by Alphatec in 2005. From 1985 until 2001, Mr. Jasinski served in multiple sales, research and development, and general management roles at Boston Scientific Corporation. Mr. Jasinski holds a B.S. in marketing from Providence College and an MBA from the University of Bridgeport. Profile
Word count: 2,582

TWST: Please introduce ReWalk, and tell us about its structure, mission, business model, and something about its genesis.

Mr. Jasinski: It’s

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Sensus Health Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)
Interview with the CEO: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)
Interview with the CEO: Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Opportunity Zone Fund Focuses on Aviation and Regulatory Software
ETF Gives Access to Global Travel Technology Stocks Amid Reopening
Impact Investing Fund Supports Homeownership in Underserved Areas
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of Digital and At-Home Medical Devices
Medical Devices Space Sees Advances in Smart Implants, Diabetes Monitoring
Medical Devices Sector Plays Catch Up as Demand for Procedures Normalizes
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 