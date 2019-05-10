The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> May 10, 2019

Interview with the CEO: Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Grimes, Steven P.
Steven P. Grimes has served as Chief Executive Officer of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) since 2009 and as a Director since 2011. Previously, Mr. Grimes was President of the company from October 2009 through May 2018; Chief Financial Officer of the company since the internalization of its management in November 2007 to December 2011; Chief Operating Officer of the company from November 2007 to October 2009; and Treasurer of the company from October 2008 to December 2011. From February 2004 to November 2007, Mr. Grimes served as Principal Financial Officer and Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of Inland Western Retail Real Estate Advisory Services, Inc., the REIT’s former business manager/adviser. Previously, Mr. Grimes served as a director with Cohen Financial, a mortgage brokerage firm, and as a senior manager with Deloitte & Touche LLP in their Chicago-based real estate practice, where he was a national deputy real estate industry leader. Mr. Grimes is an active member of various real estate trade associations, including NAREIT, ICSC and The Real Estate Roundtable. He received a B.S. in accounting from Indiana University. Profile
Word count: 4,142

TWST: Since it was five years ago when we last spoke, perhaps a good place to start would be with a recap of the company's history and any important milestones in the last

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)
Interview with the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO: Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSHD)
Interview with the SVP, Corporate Development & Strategy: Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Providing Exposure to Consumer Debt Through Short Structured Products
Focusing on Companies in the Fast-Growing Pet Economy
Mitigating Risk by Emphasizing the Resilience and Probability of Cash Flow
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Commercial Lines Among the Most Favorable Insurance Subsectors
Different Trends Expected in Various Business Lines of Insurance
Personal Lines Insurance Is a Good Place to Be
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 