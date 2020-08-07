Interview with the CEO: Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

Norman E. Snyder is Chief Executive Officer at Reed’s Inc. Mr. Snyder joined Reed’s Inc. in September 2019 as the Chief Operating Officer. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer in March 2020. Prior to joining Reed’s, Mr. Snyder served as President and Chief Executive Office for Avitae USA, LLC, an emerging premium new age beverage company that markets and sells a line of ready-to-drink caffeinated waters. Prior to Avitae, he served as the President and Chief Operating Officer for Adina For Life, Inc.; President and Chief Executive Officer of High Falls Brewing Company; and Chief Financial Officer and later Chief Operating Officer of South Beach Beverage Company, known as SoBe. In prior experience, Mr. Snyder served as Controller for National Football League Properties, Inc. and in various roles at PriceWaterhouse during an eight-year tenure. Mr. Snyder earned a B.S. in accounting from the State University of New York at Albany. Profile

TWST: Please introduce Reed’s with a brief history, and tell us a little bit about your history with the company.

Mr. Snyder: OK. Well,