The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> CEO Interviews >> January 22, 2021

Interview with the CEO: Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Altschaefl, Mike
Mike Altschaefl was appointed CEO at Orion Energy Systems, Inc. in 2017. He has been a Director since 2009. He has been Board Chair since 2016. Previously, he was President of Still Water Partners, Inc., a private investment firm, and President of E-S Plastic Products LLC, a custom manufacturer of plastic injection parts. He also has been Chairman at both businesses. Previously, he was Vice President – Strategy and Business Development of Shiloh Industries, Inc., a public company and independent manufacturer of advanced metal product solutions for high-volume applications in the North American automotive, heavy truck, trailer and consumer markets. He also was an owner and Chief Executive Officer of Albany-Chicago Company LLC, a custom die cast and machined components company when Shiloh Industries purchased the company in December 2012. A CPA, he also worked at public accounting firms. Profile
Word count: 3,220

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Mr. Altschaefl: Absolutely. Orion has been in business for nearly 25 years. Orion enables

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)
Interview with the President and CEO: Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)
Interview with the CFO: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking Beneath the Surface to Find Unique ESG Prospects
Investing in the Lesser Known Leads to Advantages in High Yield
Factoring Relative Yield Into Buy/Sell Discipline
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Solid Waste Industry Is Right-Sized and Generating Quality Returns
Capacity Growth in Renewables Expected to Resume After COVID Slowdown
Get in on the Renewables Rally with Regulated Electric Utilities
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 