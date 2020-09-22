The Wall Street Transcript
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> September 22, 2020

Interview with the CEO: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR)

Mitrani, Albert
Albert Mitrani has been Chief Operating Officer, President and board member at Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. since April 2018, and he also is the Chairman of the board, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Treasurer at Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. — alternate name Biotech Products since June 24, 2011. Mr. Mitrani formerly was the Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of Analytical Stem Cell Corp. from April 2014 to May 2015. From February 2012 to March 2014, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Americell Trinidad and the President of ASCAAC LLC — American Stem Cell — from March 2011 to January 2013. Mr. Mitrani was the Chief Executive Officer of American Cellular Center in Quito Ecuador from 2009 through 2012. Profile
Word count: 2,511

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Mr. Mitrani: Organicell is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. We founded the company in

