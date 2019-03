Interview with the CEO: NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., is Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Before NeuBase, Dr. Stephan was CEO of LifeX. Prior, he served as Chair of the Department of Human Genetics at the University of Pittsburgh from 2013 to 2018, and earlier as the founding Chairman of the Neurogenomics Department and Deputy Director for Discovery Research at the Translational Genomics Research Institute. In these capacities, he identified many genes that predispose to disorders such as autism, exercise-induced heart attacks and sudden infant death syndrome and contributed to the understanding on a multitude of common “complex genetic” disorders such as Alzheimer's disease. These results have been published in journals such as Science, Nature Genetics, Proceedings of the National Academy of Science and The New England Journal of Medicine. Other roles he has had include being founder, co-founder or director of biotechnology companies, including co-founding Navigenics, a personal genetics company, Founder of DiaVacs, an immunotherapy company, and founding Chairman of the board of Whole Biome, a microbiome therapeutics company. Also, he has been an adviser to companies, including Genia Technologies and Guardant Health. Dr. Stephan has served as the Chairman of the National Institutes of Health — NIH — Neuroscience Microarray Consortium and has held faculty appointments at Johns Hopkins University, the University of Arizona and the Children's National Medical Center of George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Dr. Stephan received his B.S. at Carnegie-Mellon University, his Ph.D. at the University of Pittsburgh and trained as a fellow at the National Human Genome Research Institute of the NIH. Profile

Word count: 3,172

TWST: You founded NeuBase Therapeutics. Tell us why and a little about the company.

Dr. Stephan: NeuBase is a therapeutics company that is