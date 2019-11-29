Interview with the CEO: Libero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCMF)

Ian Slater is Chief Executive Officer of Libero Copper Corp. Mr. Slater is an entrepreneur who has founded numerous companies and been involved in the mining industry for over 20 years. Previously, Mr. Slater was the Managing Partner of both Ernst & Young's Canadian and Arthur Andersen's Central Asian mining practices. Mr. Slater is a chartered accountant. Profile

TWST: Please share a brief history and introduction to Libero with a view to some key milestones.

Mr. Slater: The idea for Libero came about