The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> CEO Interviews >> August 7, 2020

Interview with the CEO: Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Baxter, Timothy
Timothy Baxter has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Express, Inc. since June 2019. Prior to joining Express, Mr. Baxter was Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands, a group of specialty retail apparel brands including 7 For All Mankind and Splendid. Prior to that, he held numerous leadership positions at Macy’s from 2006 to 2017, including Chief Merchandising Officer from 2015 to 2017 and Executive Vice President, General Merchandise Manager from 2013 for 2015. Mr. Baxter started his career with Famous-Barr and May Department Stores, where he held positions of increasing responsibility from 1992 to 2006. Profile
Word count: 2,900

TWST: Let's start with a little bit of background on the company. I'm certainly familiar with Express stores, and I imagine most people are, but would you give us an

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)
Interview with the CEO and President: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)
Interview with the CEO: Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Gaining Exposure to the Cannabis Space with a Broad-Based Global Approach
Taking a Holistic View of Fixed Income Portfolio Construction
Looking for Tomorrow’s Companies with Opportunities to Outperform
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Off-Pricers Poised to Take Share as Department Stores Shrink
Retail Winners Include Categories of Choice and Strong Digital Businesses
BDCs with Higher Leverage Will Likely Be Disadvantaged
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 