Interview with the CEO: electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Daniel S. Goldberger is Chief Executive Officer of electroCore, Inc. As CEO, Mr. Goldberger is responsible for leading and guiding the overall vision and goals of electroCore. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Goldberger served as Executive Chairman of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (RMS), a publicly traded developer of home and specialty infusion products, and previously served as the company’s Chairman and interim Chief Executive Officer. He has over 35 years of leadership and medical device experience, including Director and Chief Executive Officer of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. and Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sound Surgical Technologies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Goldberger held various positions at Glucon, Inc., OSI Systems, Ohmeda, Nellcor and Hewlett Packard. Mr. Goldberger earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, his M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University and attended the Stanford Directors College. Profile

Word count: 2,302

TWST: Please introduce electroCore, with a view to its structure, mission and business model.

Mr. Goldberger: electroCore is a small, publicly