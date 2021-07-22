The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> July 22, 2021

Interview with the CEO: Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

O'Connor, Kevin
Kevin O’Connor has been the Chief Executive Officer of New York’s Dime Community Bank since 2020. Earlier, he was CEO of BNB Bank, and had senior roles at North Fork Bank. Mr. O’Connor has been on the boards of Pursuit, the New York State Bankers Association, the Hauppauge Industrial Association, the Long Island Association, as well as the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Suffolk County Community College. He received accounting degrees from Suffolk Community College and Adelphi University. Profile
Word count: 3,111

TWST: Could you tell me about the bank?

Mr. O’Connor: Yes. Dime Community Bank is the result of a recent merger that we announced a year ago

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)
Interview with the CFO: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)
Interview with the CEO: Sensus Health Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Rising Bank Stocks: Waiting for Reality to Catch Up with Expectations
Betting on Robust Growth to Boost Industrials, Financials, Energy Stocks
Hard Asset Companies Better Positioned to Weather Inflation
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Regional Banks Offer Attractive Dividend Yields, Low Multiples
Analyst Says Banks Are Still Undervalued Relative to the S&P 500
Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of Digital and At-Home Medical Devices
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 