The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> September 22, 2020

Interview with the CEO: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Cobuzzi, Robert
Robert Cobuzzi is the new CEO at Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. He was a company director since January 2020. He is currently adviser to the Mitochondrial Disease Frontier Program at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Chairman of Sunstone Life Science Venture’s Business Development Board. From 2005 until 2018, he worked in senior roles at Endo International Plc, most recently as President, Endo Ventures Limited in Dublin, Ireland. Dr. Cobuzzi was a member of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Industry Trade Advisory Committee on Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Health/Science Products and Services, and was a board member for two development-stage medical device companies. He received an A.B. degree in biochemistry and art history from Colby College as well as a Ph.D. in molecular and cellular biochemistry from Loyola University Chicago. Profile
Word count: 3,168

TWST: You just started as CEO of the company. What's your vision for the company as you take over?

Dr. Cobuzzi: Diffusion is an exciting

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)
Interview with the CEO: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR)
Interview with the CEO and the Chairman: Abivax (OTCMKTS:AAVXF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Considering an Investment’s Downside Risk First
Using an Exchange-Traded Fund to Invest in Infectious Disease
Looking for Stocks with Higher Earnings and Lower Liquidity
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Pharma M&A Activity Expected to Return in 2021
Off-Pricers Poised to Take Share as Department Stores Shrink
Retail Winners Include Categories of Choice and Strong Digital Businesses
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 