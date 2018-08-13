The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> August 13, 2018

Interview with the CEO: Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Traenkle, Kevin P.
Kevin P. Traenkle serves as Chief Executive Officer of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. In addition, he is the Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Colony Capital, Inc. In his roles at Colony Capital, Inc., and its predecessors, he has been involved in many facets of the businesses, including business strategy, product development, global client relations, oversight of individual investment and divestment decisions, as well as portfolio construction and risk management. Prior to rejoining the Colony Capital business in 2002, Mr. Traenkle worked for a private equity investment firm where, among other responsibilities, he focused on the firm’s real-estate-related investment and management activities. Prior to originally joining Colony Capital in 1993, Mr. Traenkle worked in the municipal finance department for the investment bank First Albany Corporation in Albany, New York. Mr. Traenkle received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering in 1992 from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. Profile
Word count: 2,484

TWST: If you would, please tell our readers about the history and origins of what's called Colony Credit Real Estate today.

Mr. Traenkle:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)
Interview with the CEO and Chairman: Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)
Interview with the EVP and Chief Operating Officer: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Generating Attractive Returns Through Stock Selection in a Long/Short Fund
Actively Managing a Blockchain and Cryptocurrency ETF
Finding Growth Opportunities in Names Related to Housing and Millennials
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Discipline and Thoughtfulness Important as REITs Are Late in the Cycle
A Better Mood in REITs After a Second-Quarter Rebound
Rising Rate Environment a Short-Term Concern and a Long-Term Positive for REITs
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 