Interview with the CEO, Chairman and President: Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Jeffrey M. Busch is the Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and President of Global Medical REIT Inc. He has been an active investor in the real estate industry since 1985. Since 2013, Mr. Busch has served as President of the REIT’s adviser and also has served as a director of the company since September 2014 and as Chairman and President of the company since August 2015. From October 2014 to the present, Mr. Busch has served as Director and Vice Chairman of American Housing REIT Inc., formerly known as On Target 360, which is also externally managed by the same adviser, and from October 2014 to the present has served as its Chairman. Mr. Busch’s experience includes developing numerous properties in various asset classes, owning and managing real estate in several states, including rental housing, and a wide variety of commercial real estate. Since 2001, he has also served as President of Safe Blood International Foundation, where he oversees the establishment of medical facilities in 35 developing nations, funded by the CDC and USAID, ExxonMobil and the Gates Foundation. Mr. Busch has had presidential appointments in two presidential administrations, one in the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs and the other at the United Nations in Geneva, where he served as a United States delegate. Mr. Busch is a graduate of the New York University Stern School of Business and holds a Master of Public Administration from New York University and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Emory University. Profile

TWST: If you wouldn't mind, for the benefit of readers, let’s start with a bit of background and history on the company. When, why and how was Global Medical REIT