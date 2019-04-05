The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> CEO Interviews >> April 5, 2019

Interview with the CEO: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Fieldly, John
John Fieldly was named the Chief Executive Officer of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in April 2018. With an extensive consumer goods background, Mr. Fieldly is a results-driven executive with over 20 years of broad financial and operational experience. Prior to being named Celsius Holdings’ CEO, he served as the company’s CFO since 2012. Since beginning his accelerated career at Celsius, Mr. Fieldly has demonstrated a proven track record of driving robust business results and shareholder value. In his current role as CEO, Mr. Fieldly uses his strong background in financial leadership and operational expertise to focus on process and procurement improvement strategies in order to maximize resources to drive revenue, corporate efficiencies and shareholder value. Mr. Fieldly began his career in retail within the food/drug/mass channel through various leadership roles with the Eckerd Corporation. His work included sales training, merchandising, impulse sales strategy and quality control. He supported the acquisition to CVS in 2004; at the time, Eckerd had more than 2,800 stores nationwide. Between 2004 and 2012, Mr. Fieldly held a leadership role at Lebhar-Friedman, where he was responsible for business planning, financial reporting and overseeing financial operations. He also worked for Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN), where he was responsible for all their finance functions, including financial planning, public reporting requirements and optimizing operational efficiencies and implementing procurement strategies to maximize operations. Mr. Fieldly is a certified public accountant in Florida and a graduate of University of South Florida, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. Profile
Word count: 3,015

TWST: For our readers, let’s start with an introduction of sorts to the company — an overview of Celsius Holdings' history and important milestones over the

