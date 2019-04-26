Interview with the CEO: ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Peter T. Dameris is the Chief Executive Officer and is responsible for overseeing ASGN Incorporated's growth as a leading provider of staffing services in the technology, creative, health care technology and life sciences sectors. He joined ASGN in 2003 and has held several roles as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and then President. Prior to joining ASGN, from February 2001 through October 2002, Mr. Dameris served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Quanta Services, Inc., a publicly held provider of specialized contracting services for the electric and gas utility, cable and telecommunications industries. Mr. Dameris created a regional operating organization for 85 acquired businesses and developed materials to support marketing and a national corporate image to support outsourcing initiatives. He further established cash generation, credit management and balance sheet improvement initiatives. From 1994 through 2000, Mr. Dameris served in a number of different positions at Metamor Worldwide, Inc., then an international, publicly traded information technology consulting/staffing company. Mr. Dameris’ positions at Metamor Worldwide included Chairman of the board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Senior Vice President and Secretary. Mr. Dameris negotiated the $1.9 billion sale of Metamor to PSINet. Mr. Dameris started his career as a corporate attorney and clerked for the Honorable Federal District Judge George Cire of the Southern District of Texas. Mr. Dameris was named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2012, and Staffing Industry Analysts has included him on their Staffing 100 list since its inception in 2011 until they inducted him in their Hall of Fame last year. Mr. Dameris received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas Law School and his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University. Mr. Dameris provides the board with extensive staffing industry experience, having served in various capacities at publicly traded staffing companies and having represented staffing companies in the private practice of law. Mr. Dameris has comprehensive experience from his roles in senior executive management, leadership and legal positions as well as his work as an attorney in the private practice of law. Mr. Dameris has extensive experience in international and domestic staffing, financial reporting, compensation, legal matters and corporate affairs, which are invaluable in his position as a director and Chief Executive Officer of the company. Profile

TWST: Please introduce ASGN and update us on any key changes since we spoke last year.

Mr. Dameris: Well, we're an IT services digital company