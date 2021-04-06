Interview with the CEO and the Investor Relations Contact: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

John Fieldly is CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc. He is a results-driven executive with an extensive consumer goods background and over 20 years of broad financial and operational experience. In April of 2018, Mr. Fieldly was named Celsius Holdings Inc.’s CEO. Prior to that, he had been the company’s CFO since 2012. Since beginning his accelerated career at Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH), he has demonstrated a proven track record of driving robust business results and shareholder value. In his current role as CEO, Mr. Fieldly uses his strong background in financial leadership and operational expertise to focus on and to maximize resources to drive revenue, corporate efficiencies, and shareholder value. Profile Cameron Donahue is the Investor Relations contact at Celsius Holdings, Inc. He has been also been affiliated with Hayden since joining the firm in 2000. He received a degree in finance from Coastal Carolina University’s Wall College of Business Administration. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Mr. Fieldly: Yes, absolutely. Celsius is on the forefront of disrupting the energy drink category.