Interview with the CEO and the Chairman: Abivax (OTCMKTS:AAVXF)

Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., is Chief Executive Officer of Abivax. He is a physician with 30 years of experience in academia and in the biopharmaceutical industry. For 20 years, he worked on product development at Baxter and Sandoz — now Novartis. Before joining Abivax, as Head of Global R&D, he successfully built and advanced Baxter BioScience’s R&D portfolio with over 50 programs in preclinical and clinical development. He drove the regulatory approval of key biologics in the specialty areas of hemophilia, thrombosis, immunology, neurology, oncology, biosurgery and vaccines, thereby bringing novel therapies to patients with substantial medical needs. He also has authored or co-authored over 120 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. In 2011, Dr. Ehrlich was named “Professor” by the Austrian President and the Austrian Minister for Science and Research, and he received the title of “Adjunct Professor” at the Danube University Krems, Lower Austria in 2013. Profile Philippe Pouletty, M.D., is Chairman of the board at Abivax. He is also Managing Partner of Truffle Capital. He is a pioneer in the biotechnology and medical devices sector. As an entrepreneur, he founded/co-founded among others: Carmat, Deinove, Pharnext, Vexim — Truffle portfolio companies. As an inventor, Dr. Pouletty has filed 32 patents, one of which is the second-highest revenue generator in life sciences for Stanford University, earning him membership in Stanford’s Invention Hall of Fame in 2012. Dr. Pouletty was Chairman of France Biotech from 2001 to 2009 and has held the title of Honorary Chairman since 2009. Profile

TWST: Could you explain about the company and its background?

Dr. Pouletty: Abivax was founded by Truffle Capital, my fund in Paris, in 2013