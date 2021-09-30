Interview with the CEO and the CFO: GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS)

Harry Simeonidis is CEO, President and Director of GBS Inc. Mr. Simeonidis has more than 25 years’ experience in global executive management positions in health care, pharmaceutical and life sciences businesses. His previous roles include CEO of Australia and New Zealand at GE Healthcare and, more recently, General Manager for Surgery Asia Pacific at GE Healthcare. Mr. Simeonidis also serves as Non-Executive Director of FarmaForce, a member company of The iQ Group Global. Profile Spiro Sakiris, B.Bus, Dip Law, CA, is Chief Financial Officer of GBS Inc. Mr. Sakiris has 32 years’ experience in accounting and taxation, IPOs and capital raising, and business system designs, including the application of IFRS and US GAAP for the life science industry. Mr. Sakiris is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia & New Zealand, a registered Series 28 principal with iQ Capital (USA) LLC and a registered broker-dealer with FINRA. He also serves as Special Projects Lead at The iQ Group Global. Profile

Word count: 4,925

TWST: How do you describe the company to investors?

Mr. Simeonidis: GBS Inc. is a diagnostic company that is on a mission to create