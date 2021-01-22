Interview with the President and CEO: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Cynthia (CJ) Warner is President and Chief Executive Officer for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REG) and is a member of the board of directors. For more than 35 years, Ms. Warner has held executive positions in the energy sector in operations, business development, strategy, environment, health, and safety. Prior to REG, Ms. Warner was Executive Vice President, Operations for Andeavor. She oversaw Andeavor’s refining, logistics, and environment, health, safety and security groups. Ms. Warner was also Andeavor’s Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, where she led the company’s strategic growth initiatives. She joined the company in 2014, bringing more than 30 years of experience in energy, oil refining and marketing, and related technology development. Ms. Warner recently was named a Fortune 2020 Businessperson of the Year. She also is a member of the board of directors for IDEX Corporation and a member of the board of directors for Sempra Energy. She is a member of the National Petroleum Council as well as the Board of Visitors of the Vanderbilt University School of Engineering. Profile

Word count: 3,180

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Ms. Warner: Absolutely. REG is a firm that is the largest biodiesel producer in North America and