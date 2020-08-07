Interview with the CEO and President: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

W. Brett McGill has served as Chief Executive Officer of MarineMax, Inc. since October 2018 and continues to serve as President, having been promoted to that position in October 2017. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer of the company from October 2016 to October 2018. He was Executive Vice President of Operations since October 2015 and Executive Vice President of West Operations since May 2012. He was appointed as an executive officer by the board of directors in November 2012 and as a director of the company in February 2019. Mr. McGill served as one of MarineMax’s regional presidents from March 2006 to May 2012, as Vice President of Information Technology, Service and Parts from October 2004 to March 2006, and as Director of Information Services from March 1998. Mr. McGill began his professional career with a software development firm, Integrated Dealer Systems, prior to joining MarineMax in 1996. Profile

Word count: 2,051

TWST: I am hoping you would start by telling our readers a bit about MarineMax, with a snapshot of the company's history and an overview of what the business looks like