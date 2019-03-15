The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> March 15, 2019

Interview with the CEO and President: InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF)

Adams, Eric A.
Eric A. Adams, MIBS, is Chief Executive Officer and President of InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Mr. Adams was appointed Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of InMed Pharmaceuticals in June 2016. During his tenure at InMed, he has reconstituted the board of directors and the executive management team and has raised more than C$35 million — around U.S.$26.4 million — in capital to fund operations. Mr. Adams is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with over 25 years’ experience in establishing corporate entities, capital formation, global market development, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and corporate governance. Mr. Adams previously served as CEO at enGene Inc., where he oversaw its transformation from a nascent startup into a venture-capital-backed leader in gene therapy. Prior to enGene, Mr. Adams held senior positions in global market development with QLT Inc. in Vancouver; Advanced Tissues Science Inc. in La Jolla, California; Abbott Laboratories in Chicago, Illinois; and Fresenius AG in Germany. As the previous Chairman of BIOTECanada’s Emerging Company Advisory Board, and for his extensive generosity in mentoring biotech entrepreneurs, Mr. Adams is well-respected within the Canadian biotech industry as a strategic adviser to a number of early-stage biotech companies. He is a dual citizen of Canada and the United States, and holds a Master of International Business from the University of South Carolina and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Southern Indiana. Profile
Word count: 4,148

TWST: When we last interviewed you, InMed Pharmaceuticals was a drug development company focused on cannabinoid treatments of a topical nature. Is this still the

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and CFO: Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS)
Interview with the Founder, CEO and Director: True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRLFF)
Interview with the Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman: Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Innovative Small Caps with Organic Revenue Growth
Analyzing a Company’s Ability to Generate Free Cash Flow
Looking for Sustainable Growth Opportunities in Small Caps and Midcaps
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Big Pharma Looking to Small-Cap Biotechs for Innovation
The First Half of 2019 Expected to Be Rough for the Biotech Sector
Early-Stage Biotechs to Release Clinical Data Readouts in 2019
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 