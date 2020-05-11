The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> May 11, 2020

Interview with the CEO and President: Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Trimble, William C.
William C. Trimble is the Chief Executive Officer, President and a member of the board of directors of Easterly Government Properties Inc. Mr. Trimble co-founded Easterly Partners, LLC and had been its Chief Executive Officer and managing partner from August 2011 until its initial public offering completed in February 2015. Prior to joining Easterly Partners, LLC, Mr. Trimble served from April 2009 to August 2011 as the Chief Operating Officer and as a member of the investment committee of PRP, LLC, an investment management firm that managed funds that invested in properties leased to the U.S. General Services Administration, or GSA. Mr. Trimble also spent 10 years as head of client relations for Red Comb, LLC, a Baltimore, Maryland-based asset management firm specializing in domestic, small-capitalization equity securities. Mr. Trimble previously spent five years as head of marketing and a member of the investment committee of Winston Capital Management in McLean, Virginia. In 1994, he co-founded the Winston Growth Fund, a long/short equity fund of funds. Mr. Trimble’s board memberships presently include serving as Chairman of the board of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, a global organization supporting general aviation, and as a member of the boards of Bessemer Securities Corporation and The Bessemer Trust Company, N.A. Mr. Trimble earned his MBA and B.A. from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Profile
Word count: 3,041

TWST: Easterly Government Properties is a unique company in the real estate space. Can you give us an overview and a history of Easterly Government

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and President: Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO and the President: Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC)
Interview with the President: Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Helping Clients Achieve Goals Through Structured Notes
Dynamically Managing the Risk Profiles of Client Accounts
Looking for the Best Growth Opportunities Globally
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Base Metal Prices Significantly Impacted by the Pandemic
Canadian Life and P&C Insurance Companies Have Strong Capital Positions
Optimistic That Insurance Companies Will Perform Well Over Time
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 