Interview with the CEO and President and the EVP and CFO: American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> February 15, 2019
David E. Ritchie Jr., also known as Dave, has been the Chief Executive Officer and President at American River Bankshares and American River Bank since November 1, 2017. He started his banking career in 1986 at Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, including three years in the Sacramento Regional Commercial Banking Office. Mr. Ritchie worked in the Commercial Banking Group for 24 years, including as Executive Vice President responsible for the management of the Regional Commercial Banking Office in Irvine. He served as Executive Vice President and started the regional commercial banking office in Irvine, California, for OneWest Bank from November 2011 to June 2014. From June 2014 to October 2017, Mr. Ritchie served as Senior Vice President and Head of Regional Commercial Banking Office at U.S. Bank National Association. He has been a director of American River Bankshares and American River Bank since November 1, 2017. He has served on the board of directors of the San Juan Capistrano Chapter of Legatus and is Past Chairman of the board of directors of the Orangewood Children’s Foundation in Southern California, an organization he was involved with for 13 years, among many other community roles. He is currently President of the American River Bank Foundation and a board member of the Child Abuse Prevention Center. He attended University of Southern California and University of California, Irvine and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics. Profile Mitchell A. Derenzo has been the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of American River Bankshares since 1995. Since 1992, he has been the bank’s Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that, he was a senior accountant at Ernst & Whinney from 1986 to 1988. From 1988 to 1992, he was Controller and CFO of a locally based savings and loan. He is a board member of the American River Bank Foundation and the Sacramento Life Center. He graduated from California State University-Sacramento with a degree in business and accounting. Profile
Word count: 2,570
TWST: Would you briefly describe the bank, including its size and scope?
Mr. Ritchie: American River Bank has been around for 35 years, and