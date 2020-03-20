The Wall Street Transcript
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> March 20, 2020

Interview with the CEO and Managing Director: Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Itescu, Silviu
Silviu Itescu is Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Mesoblast Limited. He has been on Mesoblast's board of directors since the company's founding in 2004. He has worked in stem cell biology, autoimmune diseases, organ transplantation and heart failure. Dr. Itescu has been a faculty member at Columbia University in New York, as well as the University of Melbourne and Monash University, both in Australia. In 2013, Dr. Itescu received the inaugural Key Innovator Award from the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Culture for his leadership in translational science and clinical medicine in relation to adult stem cell therapy. In 2011, he was named BioSpectrum Asia Person of the Year. He has consulted for various international pharmaceutical companies, has been an adviser to biotechnology and health care investor groups, and was on the boards of directors of several publicly listed life sciences companies. Profile
Word count: 2,514

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Dr. Itescu: Mesoblast is a publicly listed biotechnology company listed on the Australian

