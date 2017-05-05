The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> May 5, 2017

Interview with the CEO and Interim CFO: Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Liu, Bizuo
Bizuo Liu is Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. Mr. Liu formerly served as the Corporate Vice President at Alibaba Group, responsible for Alibaba’s overseas investments. Since joining Alibaba in 2009, Mr. Liu held various positions, including Corporate Vice President at B2B corporate investment, corporate finance and General Manager for the B2C global e-commerce platform. He was also Chief Financial Officer for HiChina, a subsidiary of Alibaba, a leading internet infrastructure service provider. Prior to joining Alibaba, Mr. Liu spent 19 years at Microsoft Corporation where he served in a variety of finance leadership roles. He was the General Manager of Corporate Strategy looking after Microsoft’s China investment strategy and corporate strategic planning process. Mr. Liu was a key leader in the Microsoft corporate finance department during the 1990s as the Corporate Accounting Director. He was well-recognized within Microsoft for driving an efficient worldwide finance consolidation, reporting, internal management accounting policy process, and showcased Microsoft’s best practices to many Fortune 500 companies in the U.S. Mr. Liu obtained his Washington State CPA certificate in 1992. He served as an independent director and Chairman of the audit committee for CBMG from March 2013 until January 2014, when he was appointed as Chief Financial Officer. He was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the company in February 2016. Profile
TWST: Can you describe what your key technologies are and how they differ from others' approaches?

Mr. Liu: CBMG is perhaps one of the very few companies in the

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Interim CFO: Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)
Interview with the CEO and President: Daxor Corporation (NYSEMKT:DXR)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Seeking Companies with Recurring Earnings, Cash Flow and Revenue Growth
Taking a Long-Term-Oriented Approach to Investments and Relationships
Structuring Portfolios Based on Clients’ Needs and Characteristics
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Health Care Uncertainty Not Reflected in Med Tech Valuations
Health Care REIT Sector Offers Investors Low-Volatility Options
Life Science Growth Likely to Moderate in 2017
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This