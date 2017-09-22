The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> CEO Interviews >> September 22, 2017

Interview with the CEO and Founder: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Smith, Rick
Rick Smith is CEO and Founder of Axon Enterprise, Inc. Mr. Smith founded the original company, TASER, in 1993. As the TASER device become ubiquitous in law enforcement, Mr. Smith pushed the company beyond weapons technology and toward a broader purpose of matching technology to public safety needs in order to make the world a safer place. Under his leadership, the company has grown from a garage in Tucson to a Nasdaq-listed global market leader in conducted electrical weapons, body-worn cameras and digital evidence management software. Mr. Smith was named the Ernst and Young 2002 Entrepreneur of the Year, 2014 Tech Titan by the Phoenix Business Journal, 2016 OneNeck and was given the IT Solutions Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2016 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation and 2016 BBVA Compass Innovation in Entrepreneurship Award. He graduated from Harvard with a degree in neuroscience, has a master’s degree in international finance from the University of Leuven in Belgium and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Profile
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the company and its history?

Mr. Smith: Yes, so most people still know us as TASER International. We started the company

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)
Interview with the CEO and Founder: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)
Interview with the President and CEO: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Benefiting from Growth Trends in the Small-Cap Space
Incorporating ESG Factors in a Fixed Income Fund
Taking Advantage of Mispriced Growth to Buy High-Quality MLPs
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Eyeing Value-Oriented Diversified Industrials Heading into 2018
Single-Family Rentals and Apartments Performing at the Right Time
REIT Sector Performance Being Weighed Down by Retail
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This