Interview with the CEO and Director: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Gerald R. Mattys has been the Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. since 2005. Mr. Mattys served as the Chief Executive Officer of Medisyn Technologies Inc. since June 2002. Previously, he served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Timm Medical Technologies, Inc. Previously, Mr. Mattys served various general management positions at Mallinckrodt Inc. and Nellcor Puritan Bennett Inc. Mr. Mattys led the sales and marketing functions for Respironics, Inc., HealthScan Products, Inc. and EdenTec, a subsidiary of Nellcor, Inc. He has been a Director of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. since 2005. He is a Director of the American Venous Forum Foundation and has served as a Director at Medisyn Technologies Inc. and the American College of Phlebology Foundation.