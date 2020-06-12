The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> June 12, 2020

Interview with the CEO and Director: Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Moran, Timothy P.
Timothy P. Moran is Chief Executive Officer and Director of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Mr. Moran has served as Chief Executive Officer since October 1, 2018. Prior to joining Motus GI, from 2015 to September 2018, Mr. Moran served as President of the Americas, ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) — “ConvaTec” — an international medical products and technologies company, offering products and services in the areas of wound and skin care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices. Prior to his employment at ConvaTec, Mr. Moran held roles in sales, marketing and general management over the course of 18 years at Covidien plc — “Covidien” — an Irish-headquartered global health care products company and manufacturer of medical devices and supplies. While at Covidien, until 2015, Mr. Moran served simultaneously as VP and General Manager of both the SharpSafety and Monitoring & Operating Room divisions. Following the 2015 acquisition of Covidien by Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Mr. Moran was named the Global Vice President and General Manager of the Patient Care and Safety Division. Mr. Moran also served on the CEO Advisory Council for Advanced Medical Technology Association — AdvaMed — a medical device trade association. Mr. Moran earned a B.A. in organizational communication at The State University of New York at Geneseo. Mr. Moran was selected as a director because of his broad commercial experience and leadership in the medical technology sector. Profile
Word count: 3,581

TWST: Please give us an overview of Motus GI Holdings.

Mr. Moran: Motus GI is a medical device company, and we're focused on technology that

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Director: Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Interview with the CEO: Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Analyzing Stock and Bond Markets Based on Risk Levels
Using a Long-Term Focused Approach to Invest in Japan
Looking for Companies on the Right Side of Change
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
A Gradual Recovery Is Expected in the Med-Tech Space
A Second Wave of COVID-19 Could Cause Volatility in Medical Devices
Caution Is Warranted in the Med-Tech Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 