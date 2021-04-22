Interview with the CEO and Chairman: Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Jeffrey S. Davis is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Perficient, Inc., where he leads daily business operations and directs the development and execution of the company’s global growth strategy and initiatives. He became the Chief Executive Officer of the company and a member of the board in 2009 and became Chairman of the board in February 2017. He previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of the company following its acquisition of Vertecon in April 2002 and was the company’s President from 2004 through 2021. He served the same role of Chief Operating Officer at Vertecon from October 1999 to its acquisition by the company. Before Vertecon, Mr. Davis was a senior manager and member of the leadership team in Arthur Andersen’s Business Consulting Practice, where he was responsible for defining and managing internal processes, while managing business development and delivery of all products, services, and solutions to a number of large accounts. Mr. Davis also served in leadership positions at Ernst and Young, LLP in the Management Consulting practice and in industry at Boeing, Inc. and Mallinckrodt, Inc. Mr. Davis is an active member of the board of directors of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of St. Louis, is a member of the University of Missouri Trulaske College of Business advisory board, and sits on the board for St. Luke’s Hospital. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Washington University in St. Louis and a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Missouri. Profile

TWST: Please start with a brief introduction and view to Perficient’s business model.

Mr. Davis: Perficient has been around for more than