Interview with the CEO and Chairman: ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Gil Beyen is Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ERYTECH Pharma. For ERYTECH, Gil Beyen has served as the Chief Executive Officer since May 2013 and Chairman of the board since 2012. Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, he assisted the company in a consulting role as of 2012 and also served as Chairman of the company’s supervisory board from August 2012 until May 2013. Between 2000 and 2012, Mr. Beyen was Chief Executive Officer and Director of TiGenix, a company he co-founded. He previously served as the head of the life sciences practice of Arthur D. Little, an international management consulting firm, in Brussels. Mr. Beyen received an M.S. in bioengineering from the University of Leuven in Belgium and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Profile

Word count: 2,163

TWST: Tell us about ERYTECH’s core technology.

Mr. Beyen: ERYTECH is all about putting molecules, drug substances, into red blood cells. We