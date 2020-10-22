Interview with the CEO: American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Daniel Patrick McGahn was appointed Chief Executive Officer of American Superconductor Corporation in June 2011. Mr. McGahn joined AMSC in 2006 as Vice President, Strategic Planning and Corporate Development, and was later promoted to Senior Vice President of Asian Operations. In these roles, he was responsible for establishing AMSC's operations in China, Korea and India. In 2008, Mr. McGahn was promoted to Senior Vice President and General Manager of AMSC Superconductors. In this role, he led efforts to enhance AMSC's wire performance and production processes. In 2009, he was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for AMSC's day-to-day global operations. Earlier, he worked at Konarka Technologies and Hyperion Catalysis. He received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — MIT. Profile

Word count: 2,735

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. McGahn: We're about smarter, cleaner, better energy. Our products orchestrate the power grid in a