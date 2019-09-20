Interview with the Chairman and CEO: HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

Laurans A. Mendelson is the Chairman of the board and Chief Executive Officer of New York Stock Exchange-listed HEICO Corporation. Florida-based HEICO was cited as one of the 100 best small companies by Forbes magazine in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014. For the previous six years, HEICO Corporation was listed as one of the 200 best small companies by Forbes magazine. In 2016, Forbes cited HEICO as one of America’s 100 most trustworthy companies and, in 2015, as one of the most innovative growth companies. In 2006, HEICO was recipient of the South Florida Good to Great Award for the large company category. In 2012, HEICO was the recipient of the Beacon Council Aviation Award, the ACG South Florida Award for Outstanding Corporate Growth and the American Dreamer Award from the Hispanic Unity of Florida. In January 2017, the highly regarded Institutional Investor magazine — II — named HEICO to its All-America Executive Team and named Laurans A. Mendelson, HEICO’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, the best CEO in aerospace and defense electronics sector. On July 14, 2017, Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republique Francaise, named Laurans A. Mendelson a “Chevalier” in the French Legion of Honor. On March 3, 2018, HEICO Corporation and the Mendelson Family were the recipients of the Henry M. Flagler Award from the History Miami Museum. Mr. Mendelson was named as one of the top 100 business leaders by the South Florida Business Journal in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. He is trustee emeritus of Columbia University in the city of New York. He is also the recipient of the Wright Brothers Award, which is the Greater Miami Aviation Association’s premier award presented to individuals whose substantial and lifelong contributions to the aviation industry reflect extraordinarily on the aviation community. He is a member of the board of governors of the Aerospace Industries Association in Washington, D.C., and past Chairman of the board of trustees and a member of the executive committee and the Society of Mount Sinai Founders of Mt. Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach. Mr. Mendelson was awarded the John Jay Award for Distinguished Professional Achievement by Columbia College in the city of New York; is a recipient of the Greater Hollywood, Florida, Chamber of Commerce 1998 Private Sector Community Service Award; and is a recipient of the 1999 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. He has also been a distinguished guest lecturer in the executive forum of the MBA program at Florida Atlantic University, College of Business. On December 9, 2018, he was the commencement speaker at the graduation ceremony of the Florida International University College of Engineering. On December 11, 2018, the Mendelson family was the recipient of the AJC National Human Relations Award. Mr. Mendelson received his A.B. degree from Columbia College in the city of New York in 1960 and his MBA degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Business in 1961. HEICO Corporation has been used recently as a business case study at the Columbia University Graduate School of Business. Profile

Word count: 1,837

TWST: Please start with a brief introduction to HEICO, a view to its mission and business model, and most importantly, tell us about any significant changes since we spoke