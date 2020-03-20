Interview with the President: Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMDT)

Dr. Bernd Liesenfeld is President of Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. He joined the firm in 2004 and led the development of the Nimbus technology used in the Bioguard line of products licensed to Derma Sciences. He has been involved in all aspects of commercializing Quick-Med's antimicrobial technologies, including biochemistry, biosafety, regulatory and production development. Dr. Liesenfeld also led the Quick-Med team that received the top industrial research prize at the 2011 Wound Healing Society meeting for U.S. Army-sponsored research that showed improved wound healing in an animal model of vesicant injury using an advanced multifeature Nimbus dressing. Dr. Liesenfeld received a doctorate in materials science and engineering from the University of Florida and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and management from the University of Vermont. Profile

Word count: 2,389

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Dr. Liesenfeld: Yes, absolutely. Our company is called Quick-Med Technologies. We've been around since