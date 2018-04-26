The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> April 26, 2018

Interest Rates Directly Impact Demand in Real Estate Subsectors

Rahmani, Jade
Jade Rahmani is a Managing Director of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., and is based in the firm’s New York office. Since joining the firm in May 2007, he has been a lead analyst on the mortgage finance team, responsible for covering residential and commercial mortgage investment companies, including the commercial real estate finance and homebuilding sector. Prior to joining KBW, Mr. Rahmani spent three years at Prudential Financial following aerospace, defense and other industrial companies. Mr. Rahmani holds a Master of Business Administration from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business, with an emphasis in finance and accounting as well as a co-major in entrepreneurship. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan, with a concentration in both English and philosophy. Profile
TWST: Please give us an overview of your coverage universe and focus.

Mr. Rahmani: My firm, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, or KBW, is owned by Stifel Financial, so

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)
Interview with the President and CEO: Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)
Interview with the CEO: VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking for Undervalued Companies with the Ability to Grow At or Above the GDP
Actively Managing a Diversified Portfolio of Small-Cap Companies
Looking for Both Growth and Income in Small-Cap and Midcap Names
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Negative Sentiment in Retail Weighing Down Shopping Center REITs
Interest Rates Directly Impact Demand in Real Estate Subsectors
Despite Dividends, REITs Struggle to Attract Investor Attention
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 