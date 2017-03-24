The Wall Street Transcript
March 24, 2017

Integrating a Top-Down View with a Bottom-Up Investment Approach

Snell, Patrick
Patrick Snell, CFA, is a Principal and Portfolio Manager at Mastrapasqua Asset Management. He co-manages the firm’s institutional equity strategies: large-cap growth, large-cap core and smid-cap core. Earlier, he held senior equity research positions at Robert W. Baird & Co.; Robertson, Stephens & Co.; and J.C. Bradford & Co. In addition, he was the Director of Equity Research for Nashville-based Avondale Partners. He holds both an MBA and bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University. Profile
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Snell: The firm is an independently owned RIA, serving institutions and individuals. The firm was founded

