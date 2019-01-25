Integrating a Bottom-Up Approach with ESG Analysis in a Midcap Strategy

Frances E. Tuite, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at Fairpointe Capital, LLC. She is part of the Investment Team, co-Portfolio Manager for the ESG Equity Strategy, and is responsible for investment research for both the ESG Equity and Mid-Cap Equity Strategies. In addition, she manages the 1837 LP long/short equity fund, which she founded in 2000. Earlier, Ms. Tuite managed the 1837 Fund at RMB Capital and at Talon Asset Management — under the name Talon Opportunity Partners. Previously, she worked at Sirius Partners and Harris Associates as an analyst and portfolio manager, as a sellside research analyst at William Blair & Company, and as analyst and Director of Research at Johnson Investment Counsel. Earlier, she was employed at Procter & Gamble in their financial management training program. Ms. Tuite received a BBA from the University of Cincinnati in finance and accounting and an MBA in finance and accountancy from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She passed the Certified Public Accountant examination. She is a member of the Chicago Finance Exchange, an organization for senior women leaders in finance, and a member of International Women Associates, which pursues global understanding and universal human rights. She is Chairman of the Steppenwolf’s Directors Circle and Board Chair for Recovery on Water, a nonprofit focused on breast cancer survivors. Profile

Word count: 2,739

TWST: Could you please identify yourself?

Ms. Tuite: My name is Fran Tuite. I am a portfolio manager and analyst at Fairpointe Capital. My