The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> March 20, 2020

Innovation Continues to Be Strong Despite Volatility in Biotech Sector

Zhong, Yun
Yun Zhong is an Equity Research Analyst and Director of biotechnology research at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. Dr. Zhong joined Janney in 2017 with over seven years of experience as an associate covering the biotechnology industry. He has experience in several therapeutic areas, including gene therapy, rare diseases, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases, hepatobiliary disorders, among others. Earlier, Dr. Zhong spent three years at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Between 2011 and 2014, he worked as a biotechnology equity research associate at Cowen and Company. Dr. Zhong received his Ph.D. in neuroscience and molecular biology from Rockefeller University, and M.S. and B.S. degrees in biophysical engineering from Osaka University in Japan. He also was a postdoctoral fellow in neurology at New York’s Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Profile
Word count: 2,674

TWST: Could you explain what you cover?

Dr. Zhong: The biotech sector but, within the sector, specifically emerging to small-cap biotech names

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)
Interview with the CEO and Managing Director: Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)
Interview with the President and CEO: SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in U.S. Companies with Sustainable Competitive Advantages
Taking Advantage of Price Volatility to Find Stable Value Opportunities
Offering Diversification Through Small-Cap Dividend-Paying Stocks
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Raising Capital May Be Difficult for Biotechs in 2020
Microcap Biotechs Aiming for Better Efficacy and Convenience
Election-Related Volatility Creates Good Buying Opportunities
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 