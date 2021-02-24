The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> Analyst Interviews >> February 24, 2021

Infrastructure Players Adapt to U.S Shift from Energy Independence to Energy Transition

Sibal, Sunil K.
Sunil K. Sibal is a Managing Director at Seaport Global Securities LLC. He has more than 25 years of progressive international experience in the energy sector, most recently at Seaport Global, which he joined in 2014 to cover and build out the firm’s MLP/midstream infrastructure research. Prior to that he was with Citi, where he covered the midstream MLPs and built out the various commodity forecast models. Prior to Citi, Mr. Sibal held roles identifying investment opportunities in the natural resources and energy sector at BofA and Natixis, as well as project development and engineering roles at Fluor and ABB Lummus Global (CVX JV). He holds an MBA with High Distinction from Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Panjab University in India. Profile
Word count: 3,035

TWST: Let’s start with a snapshot of your coverage universe and anything that may be new or different from when we spoke last year.

Mr.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP)
Interview with the Executive Chairman and CEO: Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)
Interview with the President and CEO: CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Buying Disruptive Companies That Will Outperform Over Time
Looking to U.S. Structured Credit Markets for Higher Current Income
Defending Against Loss by Buying Industry Leaders When They're Down
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Infrastructure Players Adapt to U.S Shift from Energy Independence to Energy Transition
Oil and Gas Sector to See Substantial Free Cash Flow Growth
E&P Picks for 2021: Good Free Cash Flow, No Geopolitical Issues
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 