Infrastructure, Energy, Water Play Key Role in Sustainable Investment Strategy

Michael Underhill is Founder, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer at Capital Innovations, LLC. He has 27 years of experience in the sector. Earlier, he worked at AllianceBernstein, Invesco, Janus Capital, and Lehman. He is a graduate of Penn State University, Pepperdine University’s Graziadio Business School, and attended Stanford Law School. He also is Chairman Emeritus of the United Nations Principles of Responsible Investment (UNPRI) Infrastructure work stream. Profile

Word count: 2,501

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Underhill: Certainly. Capital Innovations was founded in 2007. And we are founded specifically as